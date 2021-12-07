Mark Meadows Stops Cooperating With January 6th House Select Committee

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has informed the House select committee investigating the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol that he will no longer cooperate with the investigation.

Meadows turned over thousands of documents to the committee last week and planned to sit down with lawmakers this week. Meadows' attorney George Terwilliger sent a letter to the committee explaining he would not sit down for a deposition and accused lawmakers of overstepping their constitutional bounds.

"It is well-established that Congress's subpoena authority is limited to the pursuit of a legitimate legislative purpose. Congress has no authority to conduct law enforcement investigations or free-standing "fact-finding" missions," Terwilliger wrote.

Terwilliger told the committee it was clear that the committee "has no intention of respecting boundaries concerning Executive Privilege." He also cited the fact that the committee subpoenaed information from a "third-party communications provider without regard to either the broad breadth of the information sought, which would include intensely personal communications of no moment to any legitimate matters of interest to the Select Committee."

"Yet again, with the breadth of its subpoenas and its pugnacious approach, the Select Committee has made clear that it does not intend to respect these important constitutional limits," the letter continues.

Meadows is not the first person to refuse to cooperate with the committee. Steve Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to turn over documents and sit down with lawmakers for a deposition. He has pleaded not guilty.

It is unclear if Meadows could face similar charges. Terwilliger told Fox News that Meadows "has made every effort to try and accommodate and work with this committee" and said they "will cross that bridge" when the time comes.