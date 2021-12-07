Minnesota Timberwolves Mascot Named One Of The Best Mascots In The NBA

Mascots are an extremely important part of professional sports. They get the crowd excited, entertain during time outs and are an essential part of every team.

But, just like anything else, there can only be one mascot that can be voted the best mascot of the NBA.

PlayAZ.com set out to find which of the 27 NBA mascots were the best and worst.

Here is how PlayAZ.com said they found their data of who was the best or worst NBA mascot:

"We surveyed more than 1,500 NBA fans across the country to ask them to rate every official NBA mascot on a scale of 1-5. Ratings were then averaged for each mascot. Among respondents, 50% were male and 50% were female with an average age of 30."

So, where did Crunch the Wolf with the Minnesota Timberwolves end up on the list?

Crunch the Wolf was ranked as the 12th best mascot in the NBA with 3.10 stars.

According to the report, here are the top five best NBA mascots:

Rocky the Mountain Lion - Denver Nuggets Benny the Bull - Chicago Bulls Grizz - Memphis Grizzlies Champ - Dallas Mavericks Bango the Buck - Milwaukee Bucks

Here are the top 5 worst NBA mascots:

Mavs Man - Dallas Mavericks The Coyote - San Antonio Spurs Go the Gorilla - Phoenix Suns Lucky the Leprechaun - Boston Celtics Slamson the Lion - Sacramento Kings

It should also be noted that the "Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks do not have official mascots, so they were not included in this list."

To see the full report, click here.