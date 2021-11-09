Ex-NFL Pro Bowler, NBA All-Star To Box Each Other On Next Jake Paul PPV

Two more notable former professional athletes will be featured on the card of the upcoming Jake Paul boxing event and will face each other.

Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams is scheduled to fight former NFL Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore as part of the undercard of the event, headlined by Paul and Tommy Fury, on December 18 in Tampa, Florida, ESPN reports.

Both Williams and Gore will be making their pro boxing debuts during the fight and are set to compete in the 215-pound weight class for four rounds.

Gore, 38, has been training in boxing for several years and reportedly declined offers from NFL teams to return for his 17th season in order to focus on his first boxing match.

The five-time Pro Bowler currently ranks third among NFL players with 16,000 career rushing yards and is the San Francisco 49ers' all-time leading rusher, spending 10 of his 16 NFL seasons with the franchise.

"I'm excited to be fighting on this card and can't wait to show the world what I've been working on," Gore said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "Boxing has me excited, and on Dec. 18 expect fireworks!"

Gore is represented by Malki Kawa of First Round Management, who also represents NFL players.

Williams, 37, who enjoyed his most notable NBA success as a member of the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets, has trained in mixed maritial arts for several years and is a part-owner of Fortis MMA gym in Dallas, where he plans to train for the upcoming fight under coach Sayif Saud.

The three-time NBA All-Star also won two gold medals for the U.S. men's national team in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

"Combat sports have been a part of my life since my youngest days," Williams said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "Before I was a basketball player, I was a wrestler. Since 2015, I have had the privilege of owning an MMA gym, and through that I have trained in various martial arts to stay active. Over the last year, I've been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut."

The Paul-Fury undercard will also include a match between Amanda Serrano -- who ranks as ESPN's No. 3 pound-for-pound women's boxer -- and Miriam Gutierrez, as well as Paul's teammate, Anthony Taylor, facing Chris Avila, an MMA protege of UFC legend Nate Diaz.