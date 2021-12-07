Missouri Health Department Warns Residents Of Text Message Health Scam

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is warning residents of a text scam that is currently circulating around the state.

According to a Facebook post, they were made aware of a fraudulent scam that sends out a text message asking for personal information and COVID- 19 vaccine verification.

The text message requests that citizens visit a website to enter their social security number, name and date of birth, and upload photos of their Driver License to "validate" their "one-time Covid-19 Vaccine verification." In an attempt to legitimize the site, logos of DHSS and the Missouri Department of Revenue's myDMV portal appear along the top."

The scam uses a website registered to a provider from the European Union. DHSS says they are working with the Missouri Office of Administration’s Information Technology Services Division to report the site to the police.

If you or someone you know has submitted their information through the scam text message link, the Department of Health and Senior Services recommends the following steps: