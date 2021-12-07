Nick Cannon Shares That His Youngest Son Zen Has Died

Nick Cannon's youngest child, Zen Cannon, has died.

On Tuesday (December 7), the talk show host announced his 5-month-old son's passing on "The Nick Cannon Show," sharing that he was dedicating the broadcast to his "beautiful son, Zen."

"I have so much faith in God [...] I prayed for the miracle of God's strength and that's why I'm here with y'all today," Nick told the audience through tears. "He puts the most and heaviest weight on the shoulders of his strongest soldiers, and I'm here to show that I can fight through. I'm feeling it. I'm vulnerable. I'm open. I'm going to make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen."

Nick went on to explain that Zen passed away on Sunday (December 5) due to a form of brain cancer. "Thanksgiving we had an interesting turn... and ultimately [the cancer] began to spread and the tumor began to grow a lot faster so we knew that time was [coming to an end]," he said. "So, this weekend, I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen."

Nick shared that he took Zen to the beach on Sunday and watched the sunset with Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, and Zen. The 5-month-old passed away shortly after.