In early 2020, Rebel Wilson shared her plans to embark on a "year of health." Though the Pitch Perfect actress was excited about her upcoming journey, she now admits that not everyone in her inner circle was thrilled by the idea.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said ‘Okay, I’m going to do this year of health, I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,’” Wilson told the BBC. “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

She went on to say that, although she was confident and loved herself before losing weight, she knew she had issues with emotional eating. “Like I did not need a tub of ice cream every night. That was me kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing,” she explained. “I think it was dealing with not being a natural performer, and having to perform every day. And that pressure and internal stress to be able to perform like that.”

She also reflected on society's obsession with women's bodies. “It’s fascinating. Why are people so obsessed with women, in particular, about their looks?” she questioned. “I know what it’s like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever. It’s crazy to try to fit that. It’s just better to be the healthiest version.”