Second-Grader Brought Loaded Handgun To Missouri School

Police are investigating after a second-grader brought a loaded handgun to school.

According to FOX 2, a St. Louis second-grader brought a loaded handgun to Pamoja Preparatory Academy in St. Louis.

Kylie Vardiman, another Second-grader at the school, told FOX 2 that she was playing with her friends when the student that brought the gun showed them during recess on Friday (December 3.)

"I was shocked, and I just wished I had my phone, so I could call my mom to tell her," Vardiman said. "We were like, 'We don't want to see that!' We told somebody to go tell the teacher."

Luckily, no one was hurt. Officials say the teacher took the pistol and immediately called St. Louis Police.

A police report says that the gun belongs to the student's parents and is usually in a lockbox for safekeeping.

In a statement to FOX 2, St. Louis Public Schools communications director George Sell said:

"The investigation is on-going. In the meantime, we are asking parents, guardians and caregivers to please check on any firearms in the home, secure them and store them out of reach of children. The safety and security of our children and staff are top priorities in our District and, it must always be our shared responsibility as a school community."