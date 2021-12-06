7 Michigan Students Charged After Making Threats To Bring Weapons To School

Seven students from Wayne County in Michigan have been charged for making threats towards schools following the tragic event at Oxford High School last week.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged seven minors for threatening to bring weapons to school. "There is a stranglehold on Southeastern Michigan now," Worthy said in a news release. "School threats naturally put everyone on edge."

Schools across the metro Detroit area have had copycat threats, which forced school districts across the state too close to have each threat investigated.

"Thankfully, these matters were all thwarted and no one was harmed. While the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has always tried to be vigilant and proactive in these cases, it does not mean that it will not continue to occur. I urge everyone to be cautious, to be alert, and above all, immediately report what you know, hear, and see," Worthy stated.

In the news release, Worthy's office said that the juveniles did not receive adult sentences. "Upon conviction, the judge will fashion a sentence considering the crime committed, and the rehabilitation of the juvenile offender."

According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the charges were filed on Thursday (December 2) and Friday (December 3).

The seven individuals charged were:

A 14-year-old male student from Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods

Charged for a false report or threat of terrorism

Given bond of $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

A 16-year-old male student from Mumford High School in Detroit

Charged for a false report or threat of terrorism

Given bond of $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

A 13-year-old male student from Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit

Charged for possession of a weapon in a school weapon free zone

Given bond of $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

A 13-year-old male student from Belleville High School in Van Buren Township

Charge not stated

Given bond of $1,000 personal

A 14-year-old female from Davidson Elementary School in Detroit

Charged with false report or threat of terrorism

Given bond of $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

A 13-year-old male student from Davison Middle School in Southgate

Charged for false report or threat of terrorism

Given bond of $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

A 13-year-old female student from Detroit Edison Academy in Detroit