This Food Cart Serves The Most Delicious Chinese Food In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
December 7, 2021
Chinese food has become comfort food for Americans over the years. There are all kinds of Chinese restaurants, as well, including buffets, traditional dine-in, and spots dedicated to takeout.
In fact, there are over 40,000 Chinese restaurants in the United States, according to the Chinese American Restaurant Association.
The Daily Meal tracked down the best Chinese eateries in each state, including the Beaver State. That honor goes to...
This is what writers had to say about the quaint spot:
"The best Chinese restaurant in Oregon is actually a food cart. In business since early 2014, the attractive cedar-lined Mama Chow’s serves a succinct menu of appetizing eats including pork and shrimp wonton soup, chicken dumplings, lollipop wings, kalua pork and more."
They also offer garlic noodles and a combo that comes with two proteins, fresh veggies, and your choice of either rice or noodles.
Mama Chow's Kitchen is located at 313 SW 2nd Ave in Portland. They offer takeout and catering.
