This Food Cart Serves The Most Delicious Chinese Food In Oregon

Chinese food has become comfort food for Americans over the years. There are all kinds of Chinese restaurants, as well, including buffets, traditional dine-in, and spots dedicated to takeout.

In fact, there are over 40,000 Chinese restaurants in the United States, according to the Chinese American Restaurant Association. With so many spots to get that delicious cuisine, which one stands out from the rest in Colorado?

The Daily Meal tracked down the best Chinese eateries in each state, including the Beaver State. That honor goes to...

Mama Chow's Kitchen!

This is what writers had to say about the quaint spot:

"The best Chinese restaurant in Oregon is actually a food cart. In business since early 2014, the attractive cedar-lined Mama Chow’s serves a succinct menu of appetizing eats including pork and shrimp wonton soup, chicken dumplings, lollipop wings, kalua pork and more."