This Food Cart Serves The Most Delicious Chinese Food In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

December 7, 2021

Many people are eating Guangzhou snacks and evening dining environment
Photo: Getty Images

Chinese food has become comfort food for Americans over the years. There are all kinds of Chinese restaurants, as well, including buffets, traditional dine-in, and spots dedicated to takeout.

In fact, there are over 40,000 Chinese restaurants in the United States, according to the Chinese American Restaurant Association. With so many spots to get that delicious cuisine, which one stands out from the rest in Colorado?

The Daily Meal tracked down the best Chinese eateries in each state, including the Beaver State. That honor goes to...

Mama Chow's Kitchen!

This is what writers had to say about the quaint spot:

"The best Chinese restaurant in Oregon is actually a food cart. In business since early 2014, the attractive cedar-lined Mama Chow’s serves a succinct menu of appetizing eats including pork and shrimp wonton soup, chicken dumplings, lollipop wings, kalua pork and more."

They also offer garlic noodles and a combo that comes with two proteins, fresh veggies, and your choice of either rice or noodles.

Mama Chow's Kitchen is located at 313 SW 2nd Ave in Portland. They offer takeout and catering.

Click here to check out other amazing Chinese restaurants across the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices