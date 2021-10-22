The Most Delicious Italian Food In Oregon Is At This Restaurant

Italian food is perfect for almost any occasion. Whether you want to grab a pizza or have a nice dining experience, there are plenty of Italian restaurants ready to serve you.

With hundreds, if not thousands, of Italian restaurants throughout the United States, where can you find the best one in Oregon? Eat This, Not That! tracked down a business in each state serving up the tastiest Italian cuisine. These eateries range from gelato shops to pizzerias and classic sit-down restaurants.

If you want amazing Italian food in the Beaver State, head over to...

Gumba!

This is what writers said about this restaurant:

"When you want to sit down for a refined Italian experience, Gumba has your answer. This locale packs in the flavor and offers up more adventurous Italian fare, ranging from chicken liver pate to a rich olive oil cake. Their pastas are a particular local favorite and should find themselves at the top of your list next time you visit. With a constantly rotating menu, make sure to take many more trips back to see what's new."