Tyler The Creator Breaks Down During Eulogy At Virgil Abloh's Memorial

Virgil Abloh's friends and family came together in Chicago on Monday to say a final farewell to the designer, who passed away last month after a silent battle with cancer. The star-filled homegoing service took place took place at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago, with guests including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and more.

Tyler The Creator reportedly struggled to hold back tears when giving his eulogy on how Virgil was able to interact with and inspire people “of all colors, ages, backgrounds and religions.” He continued:

"That’s what he did, he brought the illest people together. He was so real, 'cause he didn't have to do that."