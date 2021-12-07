Tyler The Creator Breaks Down During Eulogy At Virgil Abloh's Memorial

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Virgil Abloh's friends and family came together in Chicago on Monday to say a final farewell to the designer, who passed away last month after a silent battle with cancer. The star-filled homegoing service took place took place at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago, with guests including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and more.

Tyler The Creator reportedly struggled to hold back tears when giving his eulogy on how Virgil was able to interact with and inspire people “of all colors, ages, backgrounds and religions.” He continued:

"That’s what he did, he brought the illest people together. He was so real, 'cause he didn't have to do that."

Lauryn Hill also got emotional paying tribute to the late fashion designer and Louis Vuitton artistic director with an touching rendition of hit 1998 single “Everything Is Everything”.

Chicago activist Englewood Barbie took to Instagram to share some behind the scenes moments from the sad days -- detailing how some of the biggest stars in the world showed up to honor Virgil's life, sharing:

"Only Virgil could have me sitting casually across from @badgalririor behind @kendalljenner or across from Ye & Kim my mind was blown… I was touched that he reached these people & they pulled up for him… everyone in that room was hand picked and here I am like I’m suppose to be here.. this is what Virgil wanted… I was nervous at first to speak I didn’t know how people would respond then I said Hi to Rihanna… and she said hello.. I’m soo sorry for your loss."

Virgil Abloh died last month at the age of 41. Well wishes to the late legend's friends and family.

