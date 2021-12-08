Beyoncé & Jay-Z Give Rare PDA Moment In Glitzy Instagram Photo Dump

In the series of photos, the cool parents of three posed together, throwing up the classic Roc A Fella sign, as Jay-Z ate cake, and Beyonce gave looks. Fans flooded the comment section, gushing over the Ivy Park CEO and her Billionaire hubby, writing things like: "The pics are awesome because you can't take a bad picture even if you tried," and "I’m pretty sure this outfit costs like $20,000,000 lol."

JT of the City Girls also commented under the stunning photos, writing:

"My only goals"

The news comes the same day as Beyonce made Forbes top 100 list of the world’s most powerful women in 2021, coming in at number 76. The business magazine credited the former Lemonade singer with pulling in a total of $250m over the course of her On The Run II Tour with Jay Z and seeing much success from the 2019 global partnership deal between her athleisure clothing brand Ivy Park and Adidas.