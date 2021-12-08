Cardi B Demands Security Let Black Women Into Miami Club In Viral Video

Cardi B was one of the many stars out and about during Miami Art Basel and her appearance saw her speak up for a group of Black women who were allegedly not allowed entry into a nightclub during her appearance on Sunday (December 5).

In footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, the rapper is seen speaking with the women outside of E11EVEN nightclub, where they told her that the bouncers at the door were purposefully dismissing Black women from entering the venue. One of the women in the group even claimed that she is the wife of a football player and that the collective had intentions of purchasing a table. “Y’all gonna let the Black women in here,” Cardi can be heard telling security in the clip. “Let the Black women in here… Security, let them in.”

While the group of women reportedly were still not allowed entry into the club, E11EVEN shared a statement with Billboard, arguing that the clip was taken out of context. "E11EVEN prides itself on welcoming guests regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation," the statement read. "The referenced video is taken out of context as it shows not the main door, but rather the back door used exclusively for the performing talent and their chosen guests at their own discretion. E11EVEN welcomes thousands of diverse guests through its main front door daily."