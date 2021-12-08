FGL's Tyler Hubbard Has 'Parents Night Out' At Nelly Concert In Nashville

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley had a “successful parents night out” in Nashville. The couple headed to Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville where hip-hop giant Nelly performed — and Hubbard shared a look back at the concert on Instagram.

In his Instagram video posted on Wednesday (December 8), Hubbard said: “Alright it’s Sunday night [December 5], parents night out, Nelly’s in town. We’re gonna do a quick dinner, and then it’s goin’ down at the Bridgestone Arena.” The rest of the video is a highlight reel from the concert, where Hubbard and his Florida Georgia Line duo partner Brian Kelley joined Nelly on stage. Fittingly, the video is set to “Lil Bit,” the collaboration that Nelly and Florida Georgia Line released earlier this year. While her husband was on stage, Hayley danced and recorded videos from the side of the stage. She thanked Nelly for the “successful parents night out.”