FGL's Tyler Hubbard Has 'Parents Night Out' At Nelly Concert In Nashville

By Kelly Fisher

December 9, 2021

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley had a “successful parents night out” in Nashville. The couple headed to Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville where hip-hop giant Nelly performed — and Hubbard shared a look back at the concert on Instagram.

In his Instagram video posted on Wednesday (December 8), Hubbard said: “Alright it’s Sunday night [December 5], parents night out, Nelly’s in town. We’re gonna do a quick dinner, and then it’s goin’ down at the Bridgestone Arena.” The rest of the video is a highlight reel from the concert, where Hubbard and his Florida Georgia Line duo partner Brian Kelley joined Nelly on stage. Fittingly, the video is set to “Lil Bit,” the collaboration that Nelly and Florida Georgia Line released earlier this year. While her husband was on stage, Hayley danced and recorded videos from the side of the stage. She thanked Nelly for the “successful parents night out.”

Florida Georgia Line is known for cross-genre collaborations, and that’s one thing the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum noted about the duo when they announced the upcoming Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong exhibit. The attraction is set to open on Friday, January 21, 2022.

“Florida Georgia Line expanded the country music audience and created some of the most popular recordings in the genre’s history by embracing hip-hop and rock influences,” museum CEO Kyle Young said in a press release. “In less than a decade, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have had twenty-five singles reach gold, platinum or multi-platinum status, with two of those singles – ‘Cruise’ [with Nelly] and ‘Meant to Be’ [with Bebe Rexha] – reaching the elite plateau of diamond sales certification. Very few artists in any genre accomplish that feat even once. The museum looks forward to exploring the duo’s distinctive music and career in this special exhibit.”

