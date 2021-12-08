Kim Kardashian Had A Touching Message For Kanye West During PCA Speech
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 8, 2021
Kim Kardashian is your 2021 Fashion Icon.
The beauty mogul received the prestigious honor on Tuesday night at this year's People's Choice Awards, and had the crowd gushing over her sweet acceptance speech; thanking estranged husband Kanye West for introducing her to fashion. The SKIMS creator said:
"To Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people. But again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I’m so humbled.”
Kim went on to thank the many designers she's come to work with over the years, adding:
"I’m humbled every single day that designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren’t. Thank you Zac Posen, who dressed me and took me to my first CFDA Awards, and so many amazing designers like Riccardo [Tisci] and Olivier [Rousteing] that really believed in me. Well, [they] probably [were] talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.”
Last week, E! Network announced that Kim would take home the prestigious award for her “keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade.”
The big win comes just days after the star attended the funeral of late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, alongside Kanye. Kim shared a touching message to her dear friend Virgil last week, after news broke that the Louis Vuitton creative director had died after a battle with cancer.
Check out KKW's acceptance speech above.