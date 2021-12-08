Kim Kardashian Had A Touching Message For Kanye West During PCA Speech

Kim went on to thank the many designers she's come to work with over the years, adding:

"I’m humbled every single day that designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren’t. Thank you Zac Posen, who dressed me and took me to my first CFDA Awards, and so many amazing designers like Riccardo [Tisci] and Olivier [Rousteing] that really believed in me. Well, [they] probably [were] talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.”

Last week, E! Network announced that Kim would take home the prestigious award for her “keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade.”