Mariah Carey Gives Holiday Goodness And Free Merch In New McDonald's Ad
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 8, 2021
The Queen of Christmas is back, and this time she's bearing gifts.
On Tuesday, McDonalds announced that they're making a limited-edition line of Mariah Carey -themed merchandise in coordination with the upcoming "Mariah Menu". In the first, glitzy commercial for the Mariah Menu, the star dazzles in a shiny red gown as the McDonald's lights flicker, and the opening notes to her diamond record, "All I Want For Christmas", plays in the background. Before breaking out into song with a chicken nugget in tow, Mariah says:
“This holiday season, you’re not getting the Mariah meal. You’re getting the Mariah Menu, and it’s free!”
The holiday themed commercial comes just days after Mariah celebrated a huge win in her career, with "All I Want For Christmas" becoming a certified diamond record, with over 10 million buys and streams. MC took to Twitter to celebrate the feat, writing:
"Diamonds are a girl’s best friend"
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎❤️ pic.twitter.com/NLjou5zk96— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 3, 2021
As for her merch, the Grammy Award winning star said in a statement:
"Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald's over the years. I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me. Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."
Want to win some Mariah Merch, according to the famous food chain, the first approximately 10,000 fans who redeem the Mariah Menu deal through McDonald's mobile order and pay system on Dec. 15 and on Dec. 21 will win the apparel.
our bags got a very Mimi makeover (dancers not included) pic.twitter.com/kY3WPPDUzc— McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 1, 2021
In honor of the holiday season and Mariah Carey being the Queen of Christmas, check out these holiday themed music videos guaranteed to get you into the holiday spirit.