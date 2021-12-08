Mariah Carey Gives Holiday Goodness And Free Merch In New McDonald's Ad

As for her merch, the Grammy Award winning star said in a statement:

"Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald's over the years. I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me. Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."

Want to win some Mariah Merch, according to the famous food chain, the first approximately 10,000 fans who redeem the Mariah Menu deal through McDonald's mobile order and pay system on Dec. 15 and on Dec. 21 will win the apparel.