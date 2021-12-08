Nick Cannon is thankful for all the love he's received following the passing of his 5-month-old son, Zen.

On Wednesday (December 8), the 41-year-old host returned to his talk show, where he'd announced 24 hours earlier that his youngest child recently passed away due to a rare form of brain cancer, to thank those who have sent him kind words since he revealed the devastating news.

"Of course, everyone knows I'm not fine, but you all are making me feel better," he told the audience, per TMZ. "The onslaught of love is new to me, so thank you is all I can say."

On Tuesday (December 7), Cannon shared that Zen died on Sunday (December 5) due to a rare form of brain cancer. Over the" weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor—brain cancer," he said on the Nick Cannon Show.