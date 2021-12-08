Nick Cannon Thanks Supporters Following Son's Death
By Peyton Blakemore
December 8, 2021
Nick Cannon is thankful for all the love he's received following the passing of his 5-month-old son, Zen.
On Wednesday (December 8), the 41-year-old host returned to his talk show, where he'd announced 24 hours earlier that his youngest child recently passed away due to a rare form of brain cancer, to thank those who have sent him kind words since he revealed the devastating news.
"Of course, everyone knows I'm not fine, but you all are making me feel better," he told the audience, per TMZ. "The onslaught of love is new to me, so thank you is all I can say."
On Tuesday (December 7), Cannon shared that Zen died on Sunday (December 5) due to a rare form of brain cancer. Over the" weekend, I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor—brain cancer," he said on the Nick Cannon Show.
After the show aired, celebrities began to share words of encouragement and support for Nick on social media.
Fat Joe and O.T. Genasis sent prayers to Nick via comments on The Shade Room's Instagram post about Zen's passing, both artists posting prayer hands. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille also commented, "My heart breaks for him and Zen's mommy."
Additionally, celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez wrote, "Love you Nick [so] much I'm so sorry.
Shaun King shared his condolences on Nick's Instagram post about Zen's death, writing, "Love you brother. Standing with you and the family."
In July, Alyssa announced that she'd given birth to a son, Zen S. Cannon — Nick's seventh child. “I will love you for eternity 🖤 6•23•21,” the proud mom captioned a series of black-and-white photos of her holding her baby boy.