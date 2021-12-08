Pirates Owner Sells Popular Western PA Ski Resorts

Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting announced the sale of the popular Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain Ski Area to Vail Resorts, Inc. on Tuesday (December 8).

WPXI reports the sale is expected to be finalized during the winter season, marking the end of the Nutting family's ownership of the popular resort and its sister resorts.

“The resorts truly are a part of the fabric of this region and a critical community asset. I am extremely proud of our stewardship of Seven Springs and its sister resorts, and even more so of all the people we have worked side-by-side with to transform them into what they are today,” said Nutting, the president and CEO of Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc, in a statement obtained by WPXI. “Our team of professionals helped change the way our resorts are viewed by guests throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and within the industry. It has been an honor to be a part of their incredible growth for more than a decade as we leave each resort a much stronger community asset than we found it.”

WPXI reports that although Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc. remains committed to the Laurel Highlands and plans to retain several neighboring operations, despite its agreement to sell the assets related to the mountain operations of the resorts.

Nutting has faced local scrutiny from Pirates fans over the teams struggles in recent years.

The Pirates haven't appeared in a postseason game since 2015, when they lost their second consecutive National League Wild Card game, or series since 2013, having lost the National League Division Series to the St. Louis Cardinals in five games.

Since then, the Bucs have finished with a losing record during four of the last five seasons, which included an NL Central-worst 61-101 record in 2021, finishing last in the division for the third consecutive year.

Plum native, former NFL punter and current sports media star Pat McAfee, who has been among the vocal critics of current owner Robert Nutting, floated the idea of his entire Pat McAfee Show staff owning and operating the Pittsburgh baseball organization, which would include bringing several local favorites back into the fold earlier this year.