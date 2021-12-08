Southern California's Economy Is Bigger Than Brazil's, Study Says

By Zuri Anderson

December 8, 2021

Laguna Niguel, California
Photo: Getty Images

Southern California has one of the largest economies in the world, according to a recent study from the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA). Researchers found that the region ranked No. 13 overall and generated $1.6 trillion in 2021, making its economy bigger than Brazil.

These findings were part of the quarterly report from the UCLA Anderson Forecast, The Times of San Diego reported Wednesday (December 8). The study says Southern California's economy has been growing faster than the United States over the last couple of decades.

Economist William Yu also broke down the money the region's counties generated:

  • Los Angeles County: $815 billion
  • Orange County: $272 billion
  • San Diego County: $256 million
  • Riverside and San Bernardino counties: $211 billion
  • Ventura County: $56 billion

The Inland Empire, which includes Riverside and San Bernandino counties, is leading the region when it comes to job growth. Yu says the rise of e-commerce and the warehousing industry is driving that growth.

The report also comes as Los Angeles nabbed a top-ten spot among the most expensive places to live in the world.

Yu also predicts Southern California's economy to grow by 4.2% in 2022 and 2.2% in 2023.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices