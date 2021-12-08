Super Late Snow May Finally Come To Denver Later This Week

After recording-breaking tardiness, snow could finally be coming to the Denver area this week, according to KCNC.

Meteorologists predict the first measurable snowfall of the year could start Thursday night (December 9) and continue into Friday (December 10). Reporters say two storm systems on the West Coast will merge before heading to Colorado.

"At this time, accumulation is expected to be light in the metro area with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches in most neighborhoods below 6,000 feet," forecasters say. "Much higher amounts are expected in the mountains including 5 to 12 inches at most Colorado ski areas."

Denver may see no more than two inches, while Boulder could get up to three inches, according to KCNC. Fort Collins is also due to get the white stuff.

This year marks the lastest first snow of the season in decades for Denver. Snow, on average, comes to the Mile High City around October 18. Weather experts have been concerned about a "very rare" dry winter affecting the environment, while others worry about its impact on businesses.