This Is The Most Unusual Building In Arizona

Each state has some unique buildings that set it apart from others. Whether they're functional or not, they're always fun to look at.

House Beautiful rounded up the most peculiar buildings in every state. The website states, "Not only are these peculiar buildings cool to look at, but they're also full of fascinating facts. We've rounded up the most interesting historical structures in every single state that you'll have to see to believe."

According to the website, the most interesting building in Arizona is the Chapel of the Holy Cross. Here's what House Beautiful says about the building:

"No matter what belief system you subscribe to, it would be hard not to have a spiritual experience while gazing out of the stained glass windows of the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona, Arizona. Marked by a 90-foot cross and nestled among the red rocks nearly 200 feet above ground level, it was the Empire State Building that inspired sculptor Marguerite Brunswig Staude to build the cathedral, completed in 1955."

Check out the unique building below.