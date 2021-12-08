This Is The Most Unusual Building In Kentucky

Each state has some unique buildings that set it apart from others. Whether they're functional or not, they're always fun to look at.

House Beautiful rounded up the most peculiar buildings in every state. The website states, "Not only are these peculiar buildings cool to look at, but they're also full of fascinating facts. We've rounded up the most interesting historical structures in every single state that you'll have to see to believe."

According to the website, the most interesting building in Kentucky is Bondurant's Pharmacy in Lexington. Here's what House Beautiful says about the building:

"The Bondurant's Pharmacy building in Lexington, Kentucky is just 32 feet wide and 30 feet tall, but its quirky shape (it was originally designed to look like a mortar and pestle) has made it famous. Opened in 1974 as a pharmacy, today the building houses a liquor store and has been made over to resemble a cocktail."

Check out the unique building below.