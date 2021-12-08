Twenty One Pilots Spread Holiday Cheer With The Return Of Ned

Last year, Twenty One Pilots spread holiday cheer with a song called "Christmas Saves The Year." This year, they're giving it new life with a video animated and directed by claymation artist Mr. Oz that depicts a "very normal day in a snowy forest not too far from here." (Spoiler alert: there's nothing "normal" about what happens in the clip.) Aside from being fascinating and visually stunning, the video also marks the return of Ned: a huggable creature first introduced in TOP's "Chlorine" video who quickly became a fan favorite (he even has his own Funko figure). He's also made appearances in "The Hype" video and a live performance of "Level of Concern."

Watch the jolly "Christmas Saves The Year" video above.

Twenty One Pilots are set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, joining Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Måneskin, Willow and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.