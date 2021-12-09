Alyssa Scott Publicly Mourns The Loss Of Her & Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 9, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Alyssa Scott is speaking for the first time since the tragic loss of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son Zen, who died earlier this week after suffering a brain tumor. Scott honored her baby boy with an emotional tribute she shared to Instagram, that included a video montage of her and Zen during his healthier times. Alyssa wrote:
"Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening."
The grieving mom continued:
"These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t. And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister.. By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up . It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity."
On Tuesday, Nick broke the devastating news while live on air of his morning talk show, vulnerably sharing with the audience:
"I didn't know how I was gonna handle today but I just really wanted to grieve with my family. I prayed for the miracle of God's strength, and that's why I'm here with you guys today."
The media mogul went on to praise Alyssa for her strength, calling her the "strongest woman I've ever seen," adding:
"Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but was always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom possible."
Our well wishes are with both Alyssa and Nick at this time.