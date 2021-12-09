Cleveland-Brewed 'Christmas Ale' Named Among Best Holiday Beers

’Tis the season for refreshing holiday beers, and it should be no surprise to Clevelanders that Christmas Ale ranks among the best seasonal craft beers to choose from.

UPROXX, a culture news hub, recently shared the best beers to get into the holiday spirit. Among them, of course, is Christmas Ale, the highly-anticipated beer by Cleveland-based Great Lakes Brewing Co. Here’s how the brewery describes its festive beer:

“Do not open ‘til Christmas? Whoever coined that phrase obviously hasn’t tasted Christmas Ale’s fresh honey, cinnamon, and ginger flavors… [Its flavor is] a holiday classic, fully decked with fresh ginger, cinnamon, and sweet honey.”

Great Lakes Brewing Co. points out that Christmas Ale pairs perfectly with roasted duck, spiced desserts and, of course, ugly Christmas sweaters. Cleveland beer lovers will also recognize the well-known Christmas Ale label, displaying art by Sam Hadley.

UPROXX pointed out that, bottom line: “This beer is like a fruitcake in a glass. And, while we can’t stomach the food, it shines in beer form. It’s a truly memorable holiday brew.” See the rest of the best holiday beers here.

Find out more about Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s Christmas Ale — including where to get it — here.