Common Reveals The Real Reason Behind Tiffany Haddish Split
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 9, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Common and Tiffany Haddish were an item for over a year before announcing their split last month. On Thursday, the Oscar Award winning rapper spoke about the breakup for the first time, revealing the real reason for the gorgeous pair going their separate ways. In an interview with FOX Soul, Common gushed about his now ex-girlfriend, sharing:
"First of all, I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her."
He continued on:
"We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in. The communication, the respect, just all around, man. I don’t think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship. I feel like both of us cherish and valued our relationship and both have come out better human beings."
The Golden Globe winning emcee says although he and Tiffany are no longer romantically involved, they love and support each other better apart. Common's kind words comes just days after he shared a heartwarming birthday message to the "Girl's Trip" star, saying:
"Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!"
Check out the full clip above.