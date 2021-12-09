Common Reveals The Real Reason Behind Tiffany Haddish Split

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Common and Tiffany Haddish were an item for over a year before announcing their split last month. On Thursday, the Oscar Award winning rapper spoke about the breakup for the first time, revealing the real reason for the gorgeous pair going their separate ways. In an interview with FOX Soul, Common gushed about his now ex-girlfriend, sharing:

"First of all, I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her."

He continued on:

"We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in. The communication, the respect, just all around, man. I don’t think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship. I feel like both of us cherish and valued our relationship and both have come out better human beings."

The Golden Globe winning emcee says although he and Tiffany are no longer romantically involved, they love and support each other better apart. Common's kind words comes just days after he shared a heartwarming birthday message to the "Girl's Trip" star, saying:

"Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!"

Check out the full clip above.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices