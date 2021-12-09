Demaryius Thomas, Five-Time Pro Bowler, Dead At 33: Report

By Jason Hall

December 10, 2021

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angelos Rams, NFL Week 6
Photo: Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Demariyus Thomas, best remembered for his tenure with the Denver Broncos, has reportedly died at the age of 33.

FOX 5 Atlanta producer Miles Garrett reports he received confirmation about Thomas' death from Jeff Clayton, the former wide receiver's position coach at West Laurens High School, via email on Thursday (December 9) night after several former teammates paid tribute to Thomas.

"I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School - Jeff Clayton," Garrett tweeted. "He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

