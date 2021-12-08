T.J. Watt's Latest Honor Puts Him In Elite Company With Troy Polamalu

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the fifth time in his NFL career, according to Steelers.com, which puts him in elite company with recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Troy Polamalu.

Watt has now joined Polamalu -- who earned the honor seven times -- as the only Steelers players to have been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week five times.

The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker recorded 3.5 sacks, six tackles, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble during the Steelers' 20-19 win against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field last Sunday (December 5).