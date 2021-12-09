For The First Time In 14 Years, Britney Spears Can Sign Her Own Paperwork

Britney Spears can finally sign her own paperwork and manage her finances following the end of her almost 14-year conservatorship.

On Wednesday (December 8), Judge Brenda J. Penny granted the pop superstar, 40, the rights at a hearing, which was attended by her attorney Mathew Rosengart at the Los Angels Superior Courthouse. After the hearing, Rosengart called the move a win for Spears, deeming his client "an independent woman, not under conservatorship."

Spears’ conservatorship over her personal life was terminated on November 12, but her accountant John Zabel holds the power over her estate and is in charge of transferring assets into her trust. During the hearing, he was instructed to continue to work on looking into how the entertainer’s money was managed throughout the last 13 years until the next hearing, which is scheduled for January 19.

Her father, Jamie Spears, called into the hearing and requested to have access to the estate plan via his lawyer, Alex Weingarten, to which Zabel’s attorney strongly objected to the motion. “In a normal situation, a normal person would never have to show their estate plan” to family or friends, he said. Jamie believes that her legal team is trying to ruin his reputation in the meantime.

Outside of the courthouse, Rosengart also allegedly reminded reporters that Jamie didn't cooperative with his law firm to provide certain legal documents that he believes will "shed light in regard to his abuses and the alleged conduct." “We served papers for his deposition. He did not appear for his deposition the first time; he did not appear for his deposition a second time, so he has not yet been deposed,” the attorney explained. “But he will be deposed in this case. I look forward to taking his deposition."