Judge Makes Final Ruling In Britney Spears' Conservatorship Case

On Friday (November 12), Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced her ruling in Britney Spears' conservatorship court case. Earlier this year, Britney requested the conservatorship, which has lasted 13 years, be terminated. Penny agreed with the request and ruled the conservatorship should be terminated.

Britney's conservatorship, which was controlled by her estranged father Jamie Spears, began back in 2008 after the singer was placed under two involuntary 5150 psychiatric holds. About a month later, Jamie petitioned for an emergency "temporary conservatorship," a legal restraint that is typically meant for people with mental disabilities. He claimed that she had a "dementia-related illness" in court documents.

The 'Toxic' singer continued to work under the conservatorship for over a decade, releasing multiple albums, making TV appearances and maintaining a lengthy Las Vegas residency. As the conservatorship went on, Britney's dedicated fanbase began to suspect something was amiss, especially after she announced an indefinite hiatus from her music. Shortly after, the #FreeBritney movement was born.

Though the #FreeBritney movement continued to gain steam over the next two years, Britney did not speak out against her father and the conservatorship until she appeared in court earlier this year. During her statement, she accused her family and the entire conservatorship of abuse.

Britney's latest court date, which determined the future of the conservatorship, came just a few weeks after Jamie was suspended as his daughter's conservator. He continues to deny abuse of any kind.

Ahead of her court date, Britney took to Instagram to reflect on her journey and share her feelings about the potential end of her conservatorship. "This week is gonna be very interesting for me! I haven't prayed for something more in my life," she wrote. She has since deleted the post.

Amid the lengthy legal battle, Britney told fans she has a lot of "healing" to do when this all came to an end. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," she wrote in a heartfelt note. "Thankfully, I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe. Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return!!!!"