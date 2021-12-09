Most Auto Thefts In Milwaukee Are Two Makes Of Car

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 9, 2021

Car Thief gets into a stolen car
Photo: Getty Images

Auto theft has become more common in Milwaukee, but police say two types of vehicles are more likely to get stolen over others.

According to WISN, Milwaukee is projected to have over 10,000 car thefts this year alone and the two car brands that get stolen the most are Hyundais and Kias.

Officials say that on average 30 cars are stolen a day. "It should be a priority because it is having a real detrimental impact on the quality of life for the citizens of Milwaukee," Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy stated.

Authorities added that about two-thirds of Milwaukee's car thefts consist of Hyundais and Kias and about half of the car thieves are 16 years old or younger. "Auto thefts are clearly related to reckless driving," said Milwaukee Police Chief of Staff Nick DeSiato. "Kia and Hyundai are driving our auto theft numbers citywide."

The epidemic has become so intense in the city that both automakers began offering steering wheel locks for customers.

It was announced on Monday (December 7) that the Milwaukee City Attorney's Office may sue Hyundai and Kia under public nuisance laws, WISN reported. "We looked at a number of potential causes of action. We have not joined any lawsuits at this point," Deputy City Attorney Yolanda McGowan noted.

Both automakers wrote separate letters to the City of Milwaukee saying they met or exceeded Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards but will also adjust the engine immobilizers standard equipment in 2022.

