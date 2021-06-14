VIDEO: Suspects In Stolen Milwaukee Car Flee During Pursuit After Crashing

Authorities released a video showing a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash outside of a home in Whitefish Bay.

According to FOX 6, Whitefish Bay police said there has been a rise in vehicle thefts in neighboring communities, like Milwaukee and Shorewood.

The pursuit began once police noticed the stolen vehicle speeding on Santa Monica Boulevard. Shortly after the pursuit began, the car attempted to go around a truck and crashed into a yard near Santa Monica Boulevard and Lancaster in White Fish Bay.

The suspects in the vehicle attempted to run. In a video caught by the patrol car's dashcam, one suspect can be seen running from the damaged vehicle by hopping a fence to a nearby backyard.