New Report Ranks This Tennessee City As The Most Dangerous In America

Violent crime across the country increased last year, leading some areas of the U.S. to be considered more dangerous than others.

Using data from the FBI's 2020 Uniform Crime Report to determine the rate of violent crimes, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in the country. While a few cities in Tennessee made the list, only one took the top spot as the most dangerous city in America. The site states, however, that certain factors can influence reporting and activity in different areas.

"Crime is a local phenomenon influenced by a wide range of factors at the national, state, community and household level. Population density, economic conditions, employment rates, legal policies, law enforcement practices, community attitudes toward crime and policing, and other factors can all influence crime activity and reporting. As a result, reported crime in the United States can vary considerable from place to place."

So which city in Tennessee ranked Number 1?

Memphis

The Memphis metropolitan area, including regions stretching into Mississippi and Arkansas, was named the most dangerous city in America. More than 18,000 violent crimes were reported in 2020, with a rate of 1,369 per 100,000. Additionally, the metro area had a homicide rate of 24.2 per 100,000 people with 327 reported in 2020.

Memphis wasn't the only Tennessee city to snag a spot on the list. These other cities also are among the most dangerous in the country:

No. 39: Jackson, Tennessee

No. 41: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee

No. 43: Chattanooga, Tennessee/Georgia

These are the Top 10 most dangerous cities in the country, according to 24/7 Wall St.:

Memphis, Tennessee/Mississippi/Arkansas Monroe, Louisiana Anchorage, Alaska Pine Bluff, Arkansas Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Michigan Danville, Illinois Albany, Georgia Albuquerque, New Mexico Alexandria, Louisiana Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas

Check out the full report here.