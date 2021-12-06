These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Sinful In The U.S.

There's more than one "Sin City" in America, and several are right here in Tennessee.

Even if a city praised for its virtues, no place is without is own vices. From gambling and smoking to excessive drinking and laziness, plenty of Americans face health issues and struggles with addiction. WalletHub released a list comparing over 180 cities across the country to determine which were the most "sinful." Four in Tennessee made the cut, with one city even scoring a place in the Top 10.

So which Tennessee cities are some of the most "sinful" in America?

No. 10: Memphis

No. 30: Knoxville

No. 38: Nashville

No. 62: Chattanooga

According to a breakdown of the list, Memphis was tied for first for the most violent crimes per capita, while Chattanooga is tied for first in most thefts per capita. Chattanooga, however, has some of the highest charitable donations as percentage of income compared to other cities on the list.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across seven factors: anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. These factors were then evaluated using 37 relevant metrics, including violent crimes per 1,000 residents, bully rate, number of mass shootings, share of obese adults, excessive drinking, casinos per capita, adult entertainment establishments per capita, teen birth rate, tanning salons per capita, volunteer rate, share of adults not exercising, and more.

Check out the full report here.