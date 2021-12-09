Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles is still going strong more than a year after rumors of a romance between the two began. Though Wilde is frequently spotted supporting Styles at his concerts, dancing and singing along to his hit songs, she has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Until now.

While sitting down with Vogue, journalist Alexandra Schwartz asked Wilde if she'd like to address the rampant speculation surrounding her romance with the former One Direction member. “The celebrity press has been particularly harsh on Wilde, professing to be scandalized that a woman in her 30s should dare to find love with a man 10 years younger," Schwartz wrote in the profile.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," Wilde responded. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

“In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us," she continued. "I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that."

The only other time Wilde has publicly gushed over Styles is after their upcoming film Don't Worry, Darling wrapped. Wilde, who directed the film, praised her now-boyfriend on Instagram. "He infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backward," she wrote.