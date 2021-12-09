PHOTOS: Florida Man Finds 5-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor Inside New Couch

A Florida man recently purchased a brand new couch, but he didn't think he would be getting something extra.

Clearwater Police officers responded to a condo on December 4 after a resident found a five-foot-long red tail boa constrictor inside his furniture, according to a Facebook post. Cops ended up carrying the couch outside the unit to carefully pull the reptile out. Authorities say they took the creature to a local pet store after extracting it from the couch.

"The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house," authorities wrote. "Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It’s a jungle out there sometimes."

They even described it as "a call you don’t see every day." The department also posted pictures of responding officers and the man holding the boa along with the couch it was hiding in.