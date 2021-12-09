PHOTOS: Florida Man Finds 5-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor Inside New Couch
By Zuri Anderson
December 9, 2021
A Florida man recently purchased a brand new couch, but he didn't think he would be getting something extra.
Clearwater Police officers responded to a condo on December 4 after a resident found a five-foot-long red tail boa constrictor inside his furniture, according to a Facebook post. Cops ended up carrying the couch outside the unit to carefully pull the reptile out. Authorities say they took the creature to a local pet store after extracting it from the couch.
"The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house," authorities wrote. "Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It’s a jungle out there sometimes."
They even described it as "a call you don’t see every day." The department also posted pictures of responding officers and the man holding the boa along with the couch it was hiding in.
Snakes alive!! Here’s a call you don’t see every day. A resident at Marilyn Pines calls this afternoon because he’s got...Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Saturday, December 4, 2021
Florida residents have found all kinds of creatures in their furniture, appliances, and other parts of their homes. One family thought their dryer was breaking down from some lint buildup -- it turned out to be a snake. Another group of residents had some trouble pulling a trapped iguana out of their toilet.