The Demolition of Metrocenter Mall Brings Exciting New Plans For Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

December 9, 2021

Photo: Google Maps

An iconic mall in Phoenix is being demolished and new, exciting plans are in store for the property, reported KJZZ.

Metrocenter Mall was once the best place for shopping. Ann O'Brien said, "That was the best place to go see Santa. It was a two-story mall with a giant tree. It was fun."

But now, there are other plans foe the property.

Chris Anderson, senior managing director of Hines, said:

"We're not just going to wipe the slate clean and create a, you know, Anytown, USA, type of project. We want to make it special. We envision restaurants, some service retail so you know things like barber shop, child care."

The new development will be done in phases.

Mayor Kate Gallego thinks this is a learning opportunity for other cities. She said:

"Many communities are really struggling with this and we have found that that public-private partnerships and new amenities is a great recipe for success. I expect Phoenix will get national attention for the mall redevelopment projects that we have been doing."

Here's what is in the works for the new development:

  • 2,600 apartments
  • amphitheater
  • 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurants
  • pet-friendly parks and green space
  • pedestrian and bicycle pathways

Click here to learn more.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices