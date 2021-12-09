The Demolition of Metrocenter Mall Brings Exciting New Plans For Phoenix

An iconic mall in Phoenix is being demolished and new, exciting plans are in store for the property, reported KJZZ.

Metrocenter Mall was once the best place for shopping. Ann O'Brien said, "That was the best place to go see Santa. It was a two-story mall with a giant tree. It was fun."

But now, there are other plans foe the property.

Chris Anderson, senior managing director of Hines, said:

"We're not just going to wipe the slate clean and create a, you know, Anytown, USA, type of project. We want to make it special. We envision restaurants, some service retail so you know things like barber shop, child care."

The new development will be done in phases.

Mayor Kate Gallego thinks this is a learning opportunity for other cities. She said:

"Many communities are really struggling with this and we have found that that public-private partnerships and new amenities is a great recipe for success. I expect Phoenix will get national attention for the mall redevelopment projects that we have been doing."

Here's what is in the works for the new development:

2,600 apartments

amphitheater

100,000 square feet of retail and restaurants

pet-friendly parks and green space

pedestrian and bicycle pathways

