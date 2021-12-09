Trooper Delivers Woman's Baby On Side Of Tennessee Highway

A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who went into labor while stuck in traffic earlier this week, helping deliver her baby on the side of the road.

Sharie Madrid was caught up in traffic Tuesday (December 7) night after a crash involving other vehicles clogged up Interstate 40 at the 840 split heading to Dickson, per News Channel 5. While most people caught in traffic may simply be frustrated at the slow pace, she had other reasons to worry: she was in labor. She called for help, and THP Trooper Aaron Ranker quickly arrived to help.

Before becoming a trooper, Ranker worked as and EMT so he knew how to walk Madrid through the birth of her baby while they were stuck on the side of the Interstate.

"With my medical experience I did realize, it was imminent, and there was no waiting for the ambulance, and was able to walk her through the birth, and was able to birth a beautiful baby boy," he said.