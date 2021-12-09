Trooper Delivers Woman's Baby On Side Of Tennessee Highway

By Sarah Tate

December 9, 2021

A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol came to the rescue of a pregnant woman who went into labor while stuck in traffic earlier this week, helping deliver her baby on the side of the road.

Sharie Madrid was caught up in traffic Tuesday (December 7) night after a crash involving other vehicles clogged up Interstate 40 at the 840 split heading to Dickson, per News Channel 5. While most people caught in traffic may simply be frustrated at the slow pace, she had other reasons to worry: she was in labor. She called for help, and THP Trooper Aaron Ranker quickly arrived to help.

Before becoming a trooper, Ranker worked as and EMT so he knew how to walk Madrid through the birth of her baby while they were stuck on the side of the Interstate.

"With my medical experience I did realize, it was imminent, and there was no waiting for the ambulance, and was able to walk her through the birth, and was able to birth a beautiful baby boy," he said.

Ranker said his job as a trooper has its fair share of difficulties helping out someone in need like Madrid "means everything in the world."

"It happened so fast," said Madrid. "Couldn't have asked for a better trooper to come be there for me. I would have not been able to do it without him."

This isn't the first time Ranker has delivered — in fact, it's his third — but he's likely to remember the experience.

"I usually work midnights ... but for the fact that I happened to be 2 miles away, experienced, and even on shift at that time, is just, the factors are unbelievable," said Ranker.

According to the news outlet, both mom and baby are healthy. Madrid is recovering at a hospital in Dickson where she and her husband are working on picking out the perfect name for their new son.

