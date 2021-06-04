Tennessee Woman Carrying Baby Of Twin Sister Diagnosed With Rare Cancer

A woman in Tennessee is awaiting the arrival of her new baby boy thanks to the help of her twin sister.

Sarah Sharp was diagnosed with a rare cancer in July 2018 which has prevented her from carrying additional children of her own, according to News Channel 5. She first learned of her choriocarcinoma diagnosis about a year after giving birth to her first child, a diagnosis she said rocked her to the core. The cancer forms when placental cells are left inside a uterus after a pregnancy or miscarriage and is so rare, in fact, that her doctor had never personally seen a case.

When the diagnosis eventually forced Sharp to undergo a hysterectomy and end her chances of getting pregnant again, her twin sister, Cathy Stoner, offered to help.

Sharp recalled the moment her sister approached her. "She went to me and held my hand and said I really will if you want to have more babies, I really will carry them."

"We waited until Sarah was a year out and then started having conversations with husbands and family and talk to fertility specialists and doors just opened for us to love and serve them in this way for our nephew," said Stoner.

Stoner is now carrying baby John Ryder, who is due to arrive in August.

"It's been a really powerful example of giving back and serving someone and actionable way to love," said Sharp.

