WATCH: Hungry Mountain Lion Drags Prey Into California Backyard

Home security cameras will catch some fascinating and unusual events. One California family had a moment like that when they learned a hungry mountain lion brought some dinner home.

KPIX shared surveillance video from the Vardi family, which shows the local predator dragging a dead blacktail deer through the backyard of their San Carlos home. Reporters say it looked like something out of nature documentary.

The mountain lion at times awkwardly takes its kill by the neck and walks off with it eventually. No word on how long it stuck around on the property. This is one of many reported sightings over the last several months, reporters pointed out.

"A lot of people move out to be closer to those woods and then get a little bit surprised when suddenly things come out of the woods into their backyard," Josh Rosenau of the Mountain Lion Foundation told KPIX.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife also noted that mountain lions may be traveling further than usual due to a declining deer population. The severe drought afflicting many areas of the Golden State is one reason for this, according to wildlife officials.

"Be aware that we do share the state with other wildlife, like mountain lions or bears, they are around," CDFW spokesperson Ken Paglia says. "Even though they potentially can be dangerous, they’re usually in the city because they’re looking for food resources and they’re not there to hurt us."