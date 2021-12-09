'World's Most Unusual McDonald’s': One Arizona Location Made The List

By Ginny Reese

December 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Many people can spot the famous golden arches of a McDonald's restaurant from miles away. However, some McDonald's locations are a bit unusual and may not don the traditional red and yellow.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the world's most unusual McDonald's restaurants. The website states, "While most of these fast food chain restaurants look pretty similar both inside and out, there are some unique locations where you can enjoy a Big Mac and other signature McDonald's treats."

According to the list, one Arizona McDonald's location landed among the most unusual in the world. The McDonald's in Sedona, Arizona does not feature the traditional red and yellow of most McDonald's restaurants. Instead, it has a turquoise "M."

Here's what the website says about the Sedona location:

"Not all McDonald's restaurants feature the ubiquitous red and yellow colors. Due to Sedona's strict zoning ordinances, this restaurant had to blend in with its surrounding landscape and, as such, has a color scheme that fits in with the rest of the city. The building also reflects the local architecture while the signature golden arch has adopted a beautiful turquoise so that it doesn't clash with the surrounding red rocks."

Click here to check out the full list of unusual McDonald's restaurants.

