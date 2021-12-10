Clueless TikToker Films Himself Handling Incredibly Dangerous Creature

The ocean is home to about a million species that we know of, and not all of them are as friendly as a dolphin, which is why if you are unsure of what an animal is, your safest bet is to just leave it alone. That's a lesson one TikToker learned after he posted a video of himself holding and touching a mysterious blue creature he encountered in the waters of Australia.

The clip asks, "Anyone know what this is?" and shows @Julianobayd with the critter on his finger. He then lowers it into shallow water and as it floats, he touches it.

Well as many viewers of the video informed him, that creature is actually a glaucus atlanticus, known as a blue dragon sea slug, and while beautiful, it is also extremely dangerous. The blue dragon absorbs the venom from other sea life that it feeds on, like the deadly Portuguese Man o' War, then, if it feels threatened or even if it is just touched, the slug will release the venom as a defense mechanism.