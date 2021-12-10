Demaryius Thomas' Cousin Reveals His Possible Cause Of Death

Demaryius Thomas' family believes he may have died from a seizure, according to the Associated Press.

The 33-year-old former Broncos player “had been suffering from seizures for over a year,” LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas’ cousin, said on Friday (December 10), adding, "we believe he had a seizure when he was showering."

“He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower,” Bonseigneur continued. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him [Wednesday].”

Thomas’ body was found at his Roswell, Georgia home on Thursday evening (December 9).

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Officer Tim Lupo said in a statement early Friday.

Thomas, a wide receiver, was the 22nd overall pick out of Georgia Tech in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to become a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and a five-time Pro Bowler.

He played with the Broncos, Texans, Patriots, and Jets during his nine seasons in the NFL and was lauded as one of the best wide receivers in the league.