'Don't look at me' Armed Minnesota Burglar Robs Home In Broad Daylight

A Minnesota woman had a frightening encounter on Sunday (December 5) in her home.

According to WCCO, Julie Wicklund brought all of her groceries inside her south Minneapolis home from her car and thought she had shut her garage door. "When I went into the house, unbeknownst to me, the door had not actually closed," Wicklund stated.

Wicklund was sitting in her kitchen eating lunch with her daughter when an armed burglar had entered her home through the garage. "He walked into this house with no regard, people there or not. Held a gun to us, spoke very calm. Not erratically, not on drugs. Just very simply, 'Give me your keys, don't look at me,'" Wicklund recalled about the encounter.

She told WCCO that the man took her purse, computer, cellphone and then ran.

Wicklund's son was upstairs and heard the incident so, he locked himself in the bathroom and called 911.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the burglary.

Minneapolis police say this type of crime has been increasing around the city.

Wicklund said two other victims had the same type of incident occur in the Lowry Hill neighborhood. "It happened again the following night just a few blocks from us and people are being terrorized in our community."

She warned other neighbors by sending an email and reminding them to take extra safety precautions.

"It's gonna take a long time for any of us to feel safe, any of us. My home, anyone in our neighborhood," she added.