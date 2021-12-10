Dr. Dre Celebrates Being 'Divorced AF' With A Party: See The Shady Decor
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 10, 2021
Dr. Dre is officially divorced from Nicole Young after 25 years of marriage. On Thursday, the 56-year old music mogul celebrated the end of his marriage to Young, who filed for separation in June 2020. In honor of his divorce being finalized, Dre posed in front of a silver balloon banner that read:
"Divorced AF"
Former Epic Records president of A&R Urban Breyon Prescott posted the photo of the Beats creator, writing:
"Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats Still Dre"
Shortly after, another photo of a happy Dre on FaceTime with Prescott and Rick Ross made its rounds on social media.
The celebratory evening comes after months of court battles, lawsuits and domestic abuse allegations between Dr. Dre and Nicole. Back in November, the "The Chronic" star revealed that he in fact didn't know the woman he married, sharing in a deposition:
“There were never any domestic violence claims made by Nicole before or during our marriage, formal or informal. At no time were the police ever called during our marriage. I was present for Nicole’s deposition. She testified that there are no witnesses to the alleged abuse and she admitted that she never told anyone, including her mother or siblings or other family or friends about any alleged abuse.”
Dre, who is set to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show continued on:
“There were never any domestic violence claims made by Nicole before or during our marriage, formal or informal. At no time were the police ever called during our marriage. I was present for Nicole’s deposition. She testified that there are no witnesses to the alleged abuse and she admitted that she never told anyone, including her mother or siblings or other family or friends about any alleged abuse.”
Nicole has yet to speak out since the divorce was finalized. The pair shares two children together.