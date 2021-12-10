Dr. Dre Celebrates Being 'Divorced AF' With A Party: See The Shady Decor

Dr. Dre is officially divorced from Nicole Young after 25 years of marriage. On Thursday, the 56-year old music mogul celebrated the end of his marriage to Young, who filed for separation in June 2020. In honor of his divorce being finalized, Dre posed in front of a silver balloon banner that read:

"Divorced AF"

Former Epic Records president of A&R Urban Breyon Prescott posted the photo of the Beats creator, writing:

"Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats Still Dre"