Group Of 16 Missouri Co-Workers Win $1 Million Powerball Prize

A group of co-workers hit the jackpot after playing Missouri's Powerball.

According to the official Missouri Lottery website, a group of 16 co-workers won a $1 million prize after they matched all five white-ball numbers in the November 8 drawing.

The five winning numbers were 21, 46, 47, 57 and 62, with a Powerball number of 8. The co-workers are from Madison County and purchased the ticket from Casey's General Store on Lincoln Drive in Fredericktown.

They have been playing together for over four years in hopes of winning big. "Some of us have worked together for 20 years," one of the winners told the Missouri Lottery, "And we play Powerball together every week."

Each of the 16 players will receive $62,500 each before taxes.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $307 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $135 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.4 million.

