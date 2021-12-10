Kentucky Ranked As One Of The Unhappiest States In America

By Ginny Reese

December 10, 2021

We've all heard that old adage that happiness can't be bought. So, what can bring us happiness? According to 24/7 Wall St., it's a mixture of may different things.

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the unhappiest states in America. The website used data from NiceRx, which took into consideration each state's "poverty, mental illness, life expectancy, median household income, a safety score and homicide levels." Then, they added their own data about each state's air quality, water pollution, good schools and colleges, parks, and retail amenities.

According to the list, Kentucky landed in the top ten unhappiest states in America. The state only scored a 3.77 out of a possible 10.

The happiest state in America was Hawaii. The state score 9.02 and has a mean household income of a whopping $103,780. The poverty rate in Hawaii was very low with a rate of 9.44%.

Here are the top ten unhappiest states in America, along with their individual scores:

  1. Mississippi (2.06)
  2. Louisiana (2.38)
  3. Arkansas (2.61)
  4. Alabama (3.17)
  5. West Virginia (3.19)
  6. Oklahoma (3.65)
  7. Tennessee (3.66)
  8. Kentucky (3.77)
  9. New Mexico (3.86)
  10. South Carolina (4.35)

Click here to check out the full study of the unhappiest states in America.

