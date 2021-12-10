Man Attempts To Steal Jet At Vegas Airport To Get To Area 51

A man arrested at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada reportedly told police he attempted to steal a jet in order to fly to Area 51 and observe aliens.

CNN reports the suspect drove through fences at the airport, parked on an aircraft ramp and made a bomb threat before being arrested for trespassing, dispersing a hoax substance and threatening terroristic acts, according to a police report.

CNN said it reached out to the law firm the man claimed was representing him during his arrest, which the firm denied.

Police received a report of a vehicle performing donuts at the Jet Suite X parking lot at the Vegas airport at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday (December 9) and were told the car breached inner and outer security gates to access the area and was driving recklessly over a plane ramp, according to the police report.

Prior to officers' arrivals, witnesses said they observed the vehicle drive between several airplanes before stopping next to a parked jet and the suspect -- who was reportedly wearing a clown mask -- threatened Atlantic Aviation employees on scene that attempted to stop him.

"I have a f*****g bomb. I'm going to blow this place up," the suspect said via the report obtained by CNN.

Employees fled for cover amid the bomb threat and the suspect re-entered his vehicle in an attempt to flee the airport.

Officers then arrived at the scene and successfully stopped the vehicle, immediately detaining the suspect, who then admitted he intended to steal a jet and fly to Area 51 in order to observe aliens and had a gasoline device and shotgun inside his vehicle, according to the report.

The suspect nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and caused a major response by local police and the FBI during the incident, according to the report via CNN.

McCarran International Airport public information administer Joe Rajchel confirmed fence repairs were completed several hours after the incident took place and thanked "diligent workers" for their response to the situation "both on the ground and in the air."

Area 51 -- which gets its name for its map designation in the Nevada Test and Training Range and is a unit of the Nellis Air Force Base currently used as an open training range for the U.S. Air Force -- has long been the setting of numerous conspiracies regarding paranormal activities that theorists believe involve the U.S. government storing and hiding alien bodies and unidentified flying objects.