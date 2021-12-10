Nick Cannon Honors His Late Son With Angelic Rib Tattoo

Nick Cannon is still grieving the loss of his son, Zen, who passed away earlier this week following a brain tumor. In honor of Zen's life, the talk show host got a fresh tattoo of his baby boy with angel wings, plastered along his ribcage. The father of seven showed off his new ink Friday morning during his "Pic Of The Day" segment, sharing:

"I’ve seen so much love ‘yall, more love than I’ve probably ever experienced. That’s actually my rib right there. Last night I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib. I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now. It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my rib, right here on my side as my angel.”