Prince William & Kate Middleton Unveil Their New Family Christmas Card

The holiday season is finally here. To mark this festive time of year, Prince William and Kate Middleton released their annual Christmas card with the public. The portrait shows off their adorable family, highlighting just how much their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—have grown over the past year.

The latest Cambridge family portrait was taken on a trip to Jordan earlier this year. William and Kate coordinated their outfits with the kids, seeing Kate, William and George all donning various shades of green. Charlotte and Louis coordinated, as well, with Charlotte wearing a blue gingham dress and Louis wearing a pale blue polo shirt.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram wrote as the photo's caption.