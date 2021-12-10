Prince William & Kate Middleton Unveil Their New Family Christmas Card
By Emily Lee
December 10, 2021
The holiday season is finally here. To mark this festive time of year, Prince William and Kate Middleton released their annual Christmas card with the public. The portrait shows off their adorable family, highlighting just how much their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—have grown over the past year.
The latest Cambridge family portrait was taken on a trip to Jordan earlier this year. William and Kate coordinated their outfits with the kids, seeing Kate, William and George all donning various shades of green. Charlotte and Louis coordinated, as well, with Charlotte wearing a blue gingham dress and Louis wearing a pale blue polo shirt.
"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram wrote as the photo's caption.
William and Kate stepped out together earlier this week to kick start the holidays with the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event. The Duchess of Cambridge hosted the special event and wrote a sweet note about what Christmas really means. “Christmas is a time when we can reflect on the past, listen to one another, focus on the relationships that nurture us, and build our resilience, so we can look forward to a brighter shared future,” Kate penned. “My hope is that this service creates a moment for us to do this together. Over the next hour, we will celebrate the power of this time of year. And I wish you all the very best for the year ahead.”
Fingers crossed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release a holiday card, as well, showing off their own adorable children, Archie and Lilibet.